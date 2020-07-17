102 E 17th

Amenities

4 bed, 2 bath rent or sale, we finance - Large 2 story home filled with charm, grace and tons of square footage. Home has large family room with decorative fireplace, formal dining, open kitchen and den area, 1st bedroom and 1st full bath on main level. Home has 3 large bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Basement has entrance from garage area. Brick patio welcomes you to a private wood fenced yard. Rent $975 Also available for sale - $108,000 on a land contract; owner financing with a down payment of $4,000. Your monthly payments will be $1,063 per month and then after 20 years the house is paid off and totally yours. You also need to pay a one time $300 escrow fee. You would pay for the insurance and maintainence/repairs during those 20 years but taxes are included in your payment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2876132)