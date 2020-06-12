/
/
hoisington
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Hoisington, KS📍
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 E. 4th
518 East 4th Street, Hoisington, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
868 sqft
518 E. 4th Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home Available in Hoisington, KS - 2 Bed 1 Bath House with unfinished basement. Stove and fridge with washer/dryer hookups. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
366 W. 5th
366 West 5th Street, Hoisington, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
888 sqft
House with newer windows and siding! - Come check out this 2 bed 1 bath house with stove and fridge provided. Bonus room that would be great for an office or small bedroom. TAKE A 3-D TOUR HERE: https://my.matterport.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
414 N. Green St.
414 North Green Street, Hoisington, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1187 sqft
414 N. Green St. Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 bedroom home! - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house with basement. Property comes with stainless steel stove, fridge and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Hoisington
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1416 Broadway
1416 Broadway Avenue, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
1021 sqft
1416 Broadway Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Double Car Garage in Great Bend, KS - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home boasting over 1,000 square feet! Only $575.00 per month! Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1715 Stone St.
1715 Stone Street, Great Bend, KS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
1715 Stone St. Available 07/15/20 Large Updated Home! - Spacious Home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and partially finished basement. Stove and refrigerator provided. Price based on a one year lease and standard occupancy per bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2703 28TH STREET
2703 28th Street, Great Bend, KS
2 Bedrooms
$665
1144 sqft
Available 07/01/20 UPDATED SPLIT LEVEL DUPLEX - Property Id: 291305 AVAILABLE 07.01.2020!!! Schedule your showing now for this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath split level duplex with 1 car attached garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hoisington rentals listed on Apartment List is $660.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hoisington from include Great Bend.