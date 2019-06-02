All apartments in De Soto
8360 High St
Last updated June 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

8360 High St

8360 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

8360 High Street, De Soto, KS 66018

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Big Kitchen,stove, living room, family room with a fireplace. W/D Hookups. Central air& heat, Big yard corner lot with a big shed. 1504sf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8360 High St have any available units?
8360 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in De Soto, KS.
What amenities does 8360 High St have?
Some of 8360 High St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8360 High St currently offering any rent specials?
8360 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8360 High St pet-friendly?
No, 8360 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in De Soto.
Does 8360 High St offer parking?
No, 8360 High St does not offer parking.
Does 8360 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8360 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8360 High St have a pool?
No, 8360 High St does not have a pool.
Does 8360 High St have accessible units?
No, 8360 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 8360 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8360 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8360 High St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8360 High St has units with air conditioning.
