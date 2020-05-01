All apartments in Bonner Springs
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:16 PM

420 Jamison Drive

420 Jamison Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

420 Jamison Drive, Bonner Springs, KS 66012
Bonner - Loring

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a nice 2 bdrm, 1 bath duplex with a 1 car garage, w/d hookups and a shared unfinished basement. The garage and yard is a shared space with adjoining duplex. There is a separate laundry and storage space for each tenant.
** Please take your precautions while viewing the property especially when it comes to common/shared spaces.** If possible wear mask and wipe down after yourself and stay within the social distancing guidelines**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Jamison Drive have any available units?
420 Jamison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonner Springs, KS.
Is 420 Jamison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Jamison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Jamison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Jamison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Jamison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Jamison Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Jamison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Jamison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Jamison Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Jamison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Jamison Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Jamison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Jamison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Jamison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Jamison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Jamison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

