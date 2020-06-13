Apartment List
9 Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, IN with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Last updated June 13 at 01:25am
8 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Yorktowne Drive
2017 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$845
990 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Freshly painted through out. Laminate flooring upstairs, large master has spacious walk in closet.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Street
7 Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
5711 sqft
Huge two story rental in downtown Valparaiso within walking distance to restaurants, bars and stores. Features 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge kitchen, sun room, living room, private fenced in back yard with deck and grill.
Results within 10 miles of Valparaiso
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2002 Lakewood Place
2002 Lakewood Place, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1826 sqft
WOODED and SERENE!!!Totally updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath well cared for 2 story home!Big Living room with BRICK FIREPLACE and HARDWOOD FLOORS! Beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, plenty of cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
City Guide for Valparaiso, IN

Welcome to Valparaiso, the paradise of Indiana. If you're looking for a rental around here, then you have made a wise choice my friends. So, stick around and we'll tell you all you need to know about living and renting in Valparaiso.

If you want to have it all, then this city might just be the perfect place for you. This community is home to a downtown life full of art, theater, and live music. And, there's always some outdoors fun to be had. Within the city limits, locals get their dose of everyday-outdoors-fun at Rogers-Lakewood Park, a favorite for swimming, fishing, and hiking. Many rental properties and apartments for rent have access to local parks such as this through hiking and biking trails. Then, there are the nearby Indiana Dunes and Lake Michigan, which are great for camping, hiking, and swimming. Valparaiso is also a great city for people who love to garden. You don't need to have a magical green thumb to make plants grow in the rich soil of Valparaiso's rolling hills. Those interested in the potential of this soil need only to see the botanical garden at Taltree Arboretum and Gardens (prepare to be amazed), or check out the most gorgeous green soccer fields you have ever seen at Fairgrounds Park (a great spot to sit for 4th of July fireworks). There are plenty of cheap apartments for rent in Valparaiso. There are also plenty of pricey, upscale rental properties around. Cheap apartments and luxury apartments intermingle throughout the city, where you can find the lowest and highest prices in town. Rentals range from $500 studio apartments to huge, luxurious apartment homes that rent for over $1,200.

If you're looking for luxury amenities, then look no further than the rental market of Valparaiso. Here, apartment communities like to spoil their renters with extra perks, such as an Olympic-size swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, gym, business center, tennis courts, game room, and access to hiking trails. And, you don't have to rent the most expensive place in town to enjoy all this luxury. Many cheap apartments come with long lists of amenities such as these.

Need a pet friendly pad? No problem. You are sure to find plenty of cat friendly and dog friendly apartments for rent. Especially-dog-friendly apartments are located near the city's trail system, where renters can take their dog on some nice hikes to nearby parks and outdoor events.

That's about all you need to know to be a happy renter in this fine city. So, have a look at our listings, or just take a drive through the city and you are sure to find the perfect new apartment rental. Best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Valparaiso, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Valparaiso renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

