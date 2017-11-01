All apartments in Valparaiso
Last updated June 11 2020

610 Union Street

610 Union Street · (219) 254-2981
Location

610 Union Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this fully renovated main level unit with 2 bedrooms and a bath! Walk into your private entrance to the large kitchen leading to the living room and bath, as well as access to the large private fenced in yard. Kitchen features all SS appliances with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Enjoy your privacy with this split floor plan layout, having the bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit, including a walk in closet. Updates have been made from floor to ceiling throughout!! Some of these updates include plank flooring throughout with porcelain tile in the bathroom, new roof, windows, HVAC, central air and water heaters! Washer and dryer in unit as well!! Great views of the area from dining room. Unit can be furnished at additional cost! July 2020 move in! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, college and park in downtown Valparaiso. Schedule your showing today while finishing touches are being completed on this completely updated building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Union Street have any available units?
610 Union Street has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 610 Union Street have?
Some of 610 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 610 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valparaiso.
Does 610 Union Street offer parking?
No, 610 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 610 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Union Street have a pool?
No, 610 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 610 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 Union Street has units with air conditioning.
