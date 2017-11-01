610 Union Street

Amenities

Don't miss out on this fully renovated main level unit with 2 bedrooms and a bath! Walk into your private entrance to the large kitchen leading to the living room and bath, as well as access to the large private fenced in yard. Kitchen features all SS appliances with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Enjoy your privacy with this split floor plan layout, having the bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit, including a walk in closet. Updates have been made from floor to ceiling throughout!! Some of these updates include plank flooring throughout with porcelain tile in the bathroom, new roof, windows, HVAC, central air and water heaters! Washer and dryer in unit as well!! Great views of the area from dining room. Unit can be furnished at additional cost! July 2020 move in! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, college and park in downtown Valparaiso. Schedule your showing today while finishing touches are being completed on this completely updated building!