Lake Front on Lake James this 4 Bed 2 Bath house is for Rent at $3000/mo with a minimum of 6 months. The large Great Room has spectacular expansive lake views. The upstairs boasts two bedrooms, full bath plus a huge loft overlooking the lake with many possibilities. The lower level is set up for entertaining and walks out to the dock access. There is 80 feet of frontage with a firm Sandy Beach. Appliances including washer and dryer included. Perfect for the person or company not wanting to maintain a property but with the perks of lake living.