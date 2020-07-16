All apartments in St. Joseph County
Find more places like 51800 Wembley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Joseph County, IN
/
51800 Wembley Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 PM

51800 Wembley Drive

51800 Wembley Drive · (574) 575-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

51800 Wembley Drive, St. Joseph County, IN 46637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone villa will cross off every box for you! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room, Formal Dinning Room and Eat in Kitchen. The home office doubles as a third bedroom. You will love the Four Season room looking out onto the beautiful manicured back yard. The house has Central Air and gas forced air for Heat. The yard care and snow removal is taken care of by the owner. The tenant is responsible for all Utilities.

You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!
WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST

This can be deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional cash deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent (keeping tenants accountable!)
3. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51800 Wembley Drive have any available units?
51800 Wembley Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 51800 Wembley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
51800 Wembley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51800 Wembley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 51800 Wembley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Joseph County.
Does 51800 Wembley Drive offer parking?
No, 51800 Wembley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 51800 Wembley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51800 Wembley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51800 Wembley Drive have a pool?
No, 51800 Wembley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 51800 Wembley Drive have accessible units?
No, 51800 Wembley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 51800 Wembley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 51800 Wembley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51800 Wembley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51800 Wembley Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 51800 Wembley Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd
St. Joseph County, IN 46637
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St
South Bend, IN 46617
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46530
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave
South Bend, IN 46617

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mishawaka, INKalamazoo, MISouth Bend, INElkhart, INValparaiso, INPortage, MIPortage, IN
Michigan City, INGranger, INPeru, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, INChesterton, INWabash, IN
Plymouth, INLa Porte, INMerrillville, INSouth Haven, MIGoshen, INGary, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendValparaiso University
Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
Bethel College-Indiana
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity