51800 Wembley Drive

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 full bath stand alone villa will cross off every box for you! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the Great Room, Formal Dinning Room and Eat in Kitchen. The home office doubles as a third bedroom. You will love the Four Season room looking out onto the beautiful manicured back yard. The house has Central Air and gas forced air for Heat. The yard care and snow removal is taken care of by the owner. The tenant is responsible for all Utilities.



You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST



This can be deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional cash deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.



With Obligo:

1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.

2. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent (keeping tenants accountable!)

3. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.



WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR RENTALS ON CRAIGSLIST



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.