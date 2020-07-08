All apartments in Porter
Find more places like 205 Fieldstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Porter, IN
/
205 Fieldstone Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:29 PM

205 Fieldstone Drive

205 Fieldstone Drive · (219) 689-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

205 Fieldstone Drive, Porter, IN 46304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained town-home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 story foyer and living room with skylight. Kitchen boasts plenty of warm oak cabinetry and a breakfast bar that could easily seat six. Sliding door to deck overlooking the woods with privacy fencing & landscaping. First floor bedroom and bath. Open staircase to 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms: a den/loft/office/bedroom and a Master Bedroom that offers double closets AND a 13 x 6 adjacent finished room that would be ideal for a nursery, craft,hobby,library or storage room. Ceiling fans throughout. Living room wired for surround sound. Finished laundry room and two car garage with floored attic storage. Just minutes to the beach, railroad, and expressways. All appliances are included. Credit check and two months security deposit is required. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Fieldstone Drive have any available units?
205 Fieldstone Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Fieldstone Drive have?
Some of 205 Fieldstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Fieldstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Fieldstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Fieldstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 205 Fieldstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Porter.
Does 205 Fieldstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Fieldstone Drive offers parking.
Does 205 Fieldstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Fieldstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Fieldstone Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Fieldstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Fieldstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Fieldstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Fieldstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Fieldstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Fieldstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Fieldstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 205 Fieldstone Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILSouth Bend, INOrland Park, ILHammond, INCalumet City, ILSkokie, ILValparaiso, INOak Lawn, ILDolton, ILPortage, IN
Michigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INWilmette, ILHarvey, ILBlue Island, ILChesterton, INGary, INMerrillville, INLa Porte, INGriffith, INLowell, IN
Lansing, ILSauk Village, ILSouth Holland, ILGlenwood, ILRiverdale, ILHomewood, ILMarkham, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, ILEvergreen Park, ILMatteson, ILAlsip, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity