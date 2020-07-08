205 Fieldstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully maintained town-home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 story foyer and living room with skylight. Kitchen boasts plenty of warm oak cabinetry and a breakfast bar that could easily seat six. Sliding door to deck overlooking the woods with privacy fencing & landscaping. First floor bedroom and bath. Open staircase to 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms: a den/loft/office/bedroom and a Master Bedroom that offers double closets AND a 13 x 6 adjacent finished room that would be ideal for a nursery, craft,hobby,library or storage room. Ceiling fans throughout. Living room wired for surround sound. Finished laundry room and two car garage with floored attic storage. Just minutes to the beach, railroad, and expressways. All appliances are included. Credit check and two months security deposit is required. No pets allowed.