Leasing 3 Floors, Approximately 7200 Sqft per floor, 3rd floor has a large ballroom with office space and class rooms. 2nd floor has class rooms and office space, 1St Floor has Office, Full kitchen, tables, and more. Large walk in freezer in the basement. Elevator for all 3 floors. This building would make a great space for training center, terms are Triple net with the owner maintaining the exterior only. Contents will be negotiated with land owner and tenet.