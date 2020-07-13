/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
33 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mishawaka, IN
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$833
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
13 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$835
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$770
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
18 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
7 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
321 W 4th St - 1
321 W 4th St, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
600 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming 1 Bedroom apartment near downtown Mishawaka has large living room with plenty of natural light, kitchen with breakfast nook, built-in storage and hardwood floors. Gas & Water included.
Results within 1 mile of Mishawaka
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully
Results within 5 miles of Mishawaka
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
56 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1016 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1092 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.
Last updated July 2 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Westside
445 S Carlisle St
445 South Carlisle Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$635
748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 445 S Carlisle St in South Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4
1009 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
730 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Sunnyside Commons is located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Northwest South Bend
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Rum Village
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1110 Chalfant St.
1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$949
1000 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off street parking in the 2 car
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Near Northwest
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
537 N Sunnyside
537 North Sunnyside Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
792 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near Notre Dame offers enclosed front porch, hardwood floors throughout, full basement with laundry hook-ups, partially fenced yard, detached garage.
