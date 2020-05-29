All apartments in Mishawaka
Find more places like 1222 Arbor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mishawaka, IN
/
1222 Arbor Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1222 Arbor Lane

1222 Arbor Drive · (574) 534-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mishawaka
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46544

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1222 Arbor Lane · Avail. Aug 13

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home!

This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home!
There are two bedrooms upstairs, with one being an ensuite, and the third bedroom downstairs that also has it's own private bathroom! In addition, the home has a finished basement, and a 2 stall attached garage.
Appliances included are stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.

Tenant is responsible to transfer NIPSCO & Mishawaka Utilities to their name upon move-in.

1 pet is permitted with $100 move-in lease signing fee and the following pet rent:
1 cat or dog under 25lbs is $25/mo
1 dog over 25lbs is $50/mo

Sorry, no smoking.

Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule your showing, today!

(RLNE5896980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Arbor Lane have any available units?
1222 Arbor Lane has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1222 Arbor Lane have?
Some of 1222 Arbor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Arbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Arbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Arbor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Arbor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Arbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Arbor Lane offers parking.
Does 1222 Arbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 Arbor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Arbor Lane have a pool?
No, 1222 Arbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Arbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1222 Arbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Arbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 Arbor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Arbor Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1222 Arbor Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1222 Arbor Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46530
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln
Mishawaka, IN 46530

Similar Pages

Mishawaka 1 BedroomsMishawaka 2 Bedrooms
Mishawaka Apartments with ParkingMishawaka Dog Friendly Apartments
Mishawaka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MISouth Bend, INElkhart, INPortage, MI
Michigan City, INGranger, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, IN
Plymouth, INLa Porte, INSouth Haven, MIGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethel College-IndianaIndiana University-South Bend
Kalamazoo College
Western Michigan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity