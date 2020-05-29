Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home!



This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home!

There are two bedrooms upstairs, with one being an ensuite, and the third bedroom downstairs that also has it's own private bathroom! In addition, the home has a finished basement, and a 2 stall attached garage.

Appliances included are stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.



Tenant is responsible to transfer NIPSCO & Mishawaka Utilities to their name upon move-in.



1 pet is permitted with $100 move-in lease signing fee and the following pet rent:

1 cat or dog under 25lbs is $25/mo

1 dog over 25lbs is $50/mo



Sorry, no smoking.



Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule your showing, today!



