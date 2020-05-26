1463 West Westridge Parkway

Amenities

OFFICE SPACE in the perfect location. Easy access to I74. Near hotels, restaurants and gas stations, Highly visible with ample road frontage. Bring your business to this great location and well kept building. Large 28x16 lobby space for customers. Storage and work room with separate entrance in the back of the building. Maintenance room and kitchen. Employee and Customer parking are separate. Over 3500 square feet of usable space. Currently used as a medical office with 6 patient exam rooms, lab, nurse stations, and x-ray room.