Greensburg, IN
1463 West Westridge Parkway
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:58 PM

1463 West Westridge Parkway

1463 Westridge Parkway · (765) 561-1649
Location

1463 Westridge Parkway, Greensburg, IN 47240

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
OFFICE SPACE in the perfect location. Easy access to I74. Near hotels, restaurants and gas stations, Highly visible with ample road frontage. Bring your business to this great location and well kept building. Large 28x16 lobby space for customers. Storage and work room with separate entrance in the back of the building. Maintenance room and kitchen. Employee and Customer parking are separate. Over 3500 square feet of usable space. Currently used as a medical office with 6 patient exam rooms, lab, nurse stations, and x-ray room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 West Westridge Parkway have any available units?
1463 West Westridge Parkway has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1463 West Westridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1463 West Westridge Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 West Westridge Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1463 West Westridge Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensburg.
Does 1463 West Westridge Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1463 West Westridge Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1463 West Westridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 West Westridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 West Westridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 1463 West Westridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1463 West Westridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1463 West Westridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 West Westridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1463 West Westridge Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1463 West Westridge Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1463 West Westridge Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
