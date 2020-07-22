Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

134 Tulip Blvd* Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Gardens! - Newer Main Level - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo!



It is furnished with a microwave, dishwasher, 1-car attached garage, and has a washer/dryer hook-up.

Tenant pays utilities. No yard work or snow removal for you here!



Walk out doors off living room will allow you to sit and relax while you view The Garden's Subdivision pond.



Tenant responsible for Home Owner Association Dues: $162/month.



1 dog under 25lbs permitted with additional $25/month and $100 non refundable fee due at lease signing.

No cats permitted.



Call 574-534-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to view today!



