Goshen, IN
134 Tulip Blvd*
134 Tulip Blvd*

134 Tulip Boulevard · (574) 534-7368
Goshen
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Garages
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

134 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 Tulip Blvd* · Avail. Aug 7

$1,115

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
134 Tulip Blvd* Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in the Gardens! - Newer Main Level - 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo!

It is furnished with a microwave, dishwasher, 1-car attached garage, and has a washer/dryer hook-up.
Tenant pays utilities. No yard work or snow removal for you here!

Walk out doors off living room will allow you to sit and relax while you view The Garden's Subdivision pond.

Tenant responsible for Home Owner Association Dues: $162/month.

1 dog under 25lbs permitted with additional $25/month and $100 non refundable fee due at lease signing.
No cats permitted.

Call 574-534-RENT (7368) to schedule an appointment to view today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3383136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Tulip Blvd* have any available units?
134 Tulip Blvd* has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Tulip Blvd* have?
Some of 134 Tulip Blvd*'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Tulip Blvd* currently offering any rent specials?
134 Tulip Blvd* is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Tulip Blvd* pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Tulip Blvd* is pet friendly.
Does 134 Tulip Blvd* offer parking?
Yes, 134 Tulip Blvd* offers parking.
Does 134 Tulip Blvd* have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Tulip Blvd* does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Tulip Blvd* have a pool?
No, 134 Tulip Blvd* does not have a pool.
Does 134 Tulip Blvd* have accessible units?
No, 134 Tulip Blvd* does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Tulip Blvd* have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Tulip Blvd* has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Tulip Blvd* have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Tulip Blvd* does not have units with air conditioning.
