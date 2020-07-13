/
/
/
apartments under 800
15 Apartments under $800 for rent in Gary, IN
Pulaski
2908 Central Drive
2908 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2908 Central Drive Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water
Westside
1026 Matthews St
1026 Matthews Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1026 Matthews St Available 08/03/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater,
Glen Park
3325 Connecticut Street
3325 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .
Glen Park
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.
Pulaski
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Westside
1020 Stevenson St
1020 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Glen Park
4560 Harrison St
4560 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed room House for rent - Property Id: 107589 2 Bedroom house 1 bath Call 773-981-4805 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107589 Property Id 107589 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5373559)
Pulaski
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.
Glen Park
4221 Massachusetts
4221 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
Single family home - Property Id: 86479 3 bedroom 2 bath With full basement Back yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86479 Property Id 86479 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5897319)
Pulaski
2754 Central Drive
2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO! Everything has been redone and in newer condition.
Results within 5 miles of Gary
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.
Results within 10 miles of Gary
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
486 BUFFALO Avenue
486 Buffalo Avenue, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* 2 STORY BUILDING. HEAT, ALL APPLIANCES, WATER, & LARGE STORAGE ROOM FOR EACH UNIT INCLUDED IN RENT. BRAND NEW NEUTRAL CARPETING THROUGH OUT. BRAND NEW BATH VANITY AND FIXTURE. AIR CONDITIONED. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM ON PREMISES UNDER CONSTRUCTIION.
5328 Maywood Avenue - 4
5328 Maywood Avenue, Hammond, IN
Studio
$650
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cute and cozy studio apartment located on second floor. Clean and bright living spaces with plenty of storage and a very large walk in closet . Laundry in building. Utilities included. NO PETS! Contact Kristy today to schedule a showing.
511 Madison Ave Apt 1B
511 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
Studio
$625
Updated Studio Apartment for rent August 1st. Updated Kitchen, laminate flooring, Freshly painted. Comes with a Stove and Refrigerator. Nothing to do but move in. Tenant responsible for Electricity and Gas/Heat. 50.
