Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Kathleen - Jeannette
3 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Downtown Evansville
93 Units Available
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. ​ Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/01/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wheeler
1 Unit Available
411 Southeast 3rd Street
411 Southeast 3rd Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
675 sqft
*Free Rent Special! 1st full month free with a 14 month lease! What a great brownstone with your own covered front porch! This updated upstairs apartment has BRAND NEW flooring and FRESH paint! Both bathrooms have walk-in showers! Convenient

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Culver
1 Unit Available
33 Madison Avenue
33 Madison Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
The full interior and exterior renovation at 33 Madison Avenue is another outstanding investment in the Haynie's Corner Art District by Comfort Homes.
Results within 5 miles of Evansville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
29 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
Results within 10 miles of Evansville

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
10503 Hillview Drive
10503 Hillview Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1115 sqft
Modern Home in Wooded Setting - This is a 1-2 bedroom 1115 SF home sitting on a 4 acre lot. There is a fully furnished updated kitchen with corian counter tops. The spacious master bedroom is on the main level.

June 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Evansville rent trends were flat over the past month

Evansville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evansville stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Evansville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Evansville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Evansville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Evansville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Evansville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Evansville's median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Evansville.
    • While Evansville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Evansville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Evansville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

