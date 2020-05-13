All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 717 Taylor Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
717 Taylor Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 AM

717 Taylor Avenue

717 Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

717 Taylor Avenue, Evansville, IN 47713
Tepe Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
Sometimes, just like people, a house is more beautiful on the inside and we all know that it is the inside that counts! We just picked up this house and, with the winter, we haven't been able to do the outside yet; but, we are just getting done with the inside and let me tell you - it's beautiful. The hardwood floors have been completely refinished in every room. New laminate in the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. We'll get to the outside this spring, but, in the meantime, this inner beauty is on the market waiting for the right family....

Our office has four full-time maintenance staff and we seek to provide a quality, comfortable living experience. For the safety and convenience of others, this unit is a no animals/no pets unit. Thank you for your understanding.

Our website is www.delimuz.com. To apply for one of our properties, please click on the “Apply Now” button next to the property at https://www.delimuz.com/vacancies/ For property showings, please read the information below. If you have any questions or need any assistance, please call us at (812) 250-4414.

Although we are a local Evansville-based company, we have contracted with a third-party company called Rently so that you can view one of our properties at your convenience 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week. Rently allows you to enter the property immediately - saving you time and money – using a key in the lockbox on the front door.

The link to the property on Rently is https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/Evansville/71720Taylor20Ave20Evansville20IN2047713+1114931?source=rently.com

To get the most out of Rently and to make your viewing experience as pleasant as possible, we recommend you download the Rently app on the Google Play Store or Apple Store and register with Rently prior to going to one of our properties. You may also register on rently.com (https://homes.rently.com/profile). Registration with Rently is going to require you to have a cell phone with internet connectivity and to do three things:

One, pay 99 cents with a credit card.
Two, take a picture of the front and back of your driver's license; and,
Three, take a selfie.

Rently will use these three things to verify your identity. After registering, you may go to any of our properties (or any other properties listed with Rently) at your convenience without having to register or to pay the 99 cents again. Just go to the property, enter the code on the lockbox into the Rently app on your phone, and in you go! Of course, you can always call us with any questions you have about one of our properties.

Please be aware that all of our vacant properties have monitored security systems. Please make sure to use the code provided in Rently to disarm the security system. (The alarm code is on the same page that Rently asks you to put in the lockbox number.) Please be aware that the security system code changes after each visit, so, if you come back to the property for a second viewing, the security code will be different.

If you have any trouble using the Rently app or are unable to do so for some reason, please give us a call at (812) 250-4414. We have chosen to use Rently to make your property viewing experience as convenient as possible, but we are still available to help if you need us.

Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Taylor Avenue have any available units?
717 Taylor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evansville, IN.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
Is 717 Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
717 Taylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 717 Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 717 Taylor Avenue offer parking?
No, 717 Taylor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 717 Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Taylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 717 Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 717 Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 717 Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Taylor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Taylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Taylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct
Evansville, IN 47715
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq
Evansville, IN 47714
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court
Evansville, IN 47714
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconiesEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University