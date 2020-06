Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cute 3 Bedroom House - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, offers an unfinished basement, and a carport. No more trips to the laundromat because the home has washer/dryer hookups! Don't forget your furry friends as we are pet friendly! Schedule a showing to view this home, you don't want to miss out!



(RLNE3059317)