501 Lincoln Ave

**Upgraded 1 Bedroom $789/mo No Deposit or App Fees** - Location, Convenience



Your open floor plan will have the best interior finishes featuring a beautiful kitchen with new appliances including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, above the range microwave. You will also enjoy the luxury of solid wood cabinets with soft close doors drawers, a new stainless-steel sink with sprayer, and faux granite counter-tops. Easily fit your furniture in the large living room which offers beautiful crown molding, two-toned paint, and luxury wood plank flooring. Your new 15x12 bedroom will offer a ceiling fan with LED lighting, luxury wood plank flooring and an enormous walk-in closet. Your spacious bathroom will offer a linen closet for easy access to bath towels and other necessities, shower bath combo with a 3-phase shower-head, and a modern sink vanity with mirror. You will also enjoy lower electric bills with energy-efficient LED lighting throughout your new home.



City Pointe's newly renovated gated community is a MUST SEE!



TIRED OF LEASING OFFICE HOURS THAT DON'T WORK FOR YOU...WE MAKE APPOINTMENTS TO FIT YOUR SCHEDULE! CALL OR TEXT US @ 812-428-3341.



EVANSVILLE'S PREMIERE GATED COMMUNITY

WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS IN EVERY UNIT

WE ACCEPT LARGE AND SMALL DOGS AND CATS!



EASY ONLINE APPLICATION = $0.00

SAME DAY APPROVALS = $0.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT = $0.00

MOVE IN FEE = $200.00

RENT STARTS @ $789.00



We are the best price in the new downtown area, but yet our spacious 9-acre community is still far enough away to enjoy quiet peaceful evenings in your new home. Your new community will be within blocks of everything the new downtown Evansville has to offer! This includes being minutes from Haynie's Corner Arts District which offers several newer restaurants, the downtown river walk, the Central Library, the new Tropicana casino, the Ford Center, the Victory Theatre, the Old National Events Plaza & Evansville's Civic Center complex. In addition, you would only be over 1 mile from the University of Evansville, 1 minute from Lloyd Expressway exits, approximately 10 minutes from the University of Southern Indiana, and only a few blocks from the new IU School of Medicine.



