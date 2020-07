Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Eastside Evansville Condo - East side 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors with water, sewer, trash and lawn care included! No more trips at the laundromat as the property includes a washer & dryer for your convenience. This condo features a private patio for entertaining and access to the pool!



No Pets Allowed



