Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

498 Lincoln Ave

498 Lincoln Avenue · (812) 752-0636
Location

498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47713
CCIA

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 498 Lincoln Ave · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...
Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
Designer kitchen with pendant lighting, pass through bar, new stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.
Stunning interior finishes that include new crown molding, luxury wood plank flooring & LED lighting.
Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!
Newly Renovated townhomes located in Evansville's desirable City Pointe community are a MUST SEE!
Rent: $869
Deposit: $0
Application: $0-FREE
Tired of leasing office hours that don't work for you? We make
appointments to fit your schedule!
Call or text us @812-428-3341.

Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentCityPointe.com)
Washer & Dryers available for lease ask for pricing & availability.
Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping
PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250 Non Refundable + $25/Mo
Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 812-428-3341

Blocks from the new downtown School of Medicine
1 Mile from the University of Evansville
10 minutes away from University of Southern Indiana
1 minute from the Lloyd Expressway

(RLNE2977690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

