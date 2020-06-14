498 Lincoln Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance parking

*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all...

Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

Designer kitchen with pendant lighting, pass through bar, new stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher.

Stunning interior finishes that include new crown molding, luxury wood plank flooring & LED lighting.

Washer Dryer Hook up in unit!

Newly Renovated townhomes located in Evansville's desirable City Pointe community are a MUST SEE!

Rent: $869

Deposit: $0

Application: $0-FREE

Tired of leasing office hours that don't work for you? We make

appointments to fit your schedule!

Call or text us @812-428-3341.



Apply, Lease, pay Rent online anytime. (no cost @ RentCityPointe.com)

Washer & Dryers available for lease ask for pricing & availability.

Quiet, Close, & Convenient to schools & shopping

PET FRIENDLY! Pets allowed $250 Non Refundable + $25/Mo

Call today.....ask about our FREE APPLICATION! 812-428-3341



Blocks from the new downtown School of Medicine

1 Mile from the University of Evansville

10 minutes away from University of Southern Indiana

1 minute from the Lloyd Expressway



(RLNE2977690)