311 N. Englewood Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom House with Detached Garage - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and and arched doorways. The kitchen has laminate flooring and eat-in dining area. The two bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. This home also has a storage shed.



Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Application fee is $25 per adult. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Pets may be allowed with $300 - $1,000 non-refundable pet deposit an additional $15 per month, per pet.



Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, trash, electricity, gas, and cable. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 AM and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.



If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-6683 or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our website for current properties available via www.homesbyhuffman.com.



Listing provided courtesy Chadd Huffman with Homes by Huffman LLC.



(RLNE5905911)