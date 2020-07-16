All apartments in Evansville
311 N. Englewood Avenue
311 N. Englewood Avenue

311 North Englewood Avenue · (812) 508-6683 ext. 705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 North Englewood Avenue, Evansville, IN 47711
Garvinwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 N. Englewood Avenue · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom House with Detached Garage - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and and arched doorways. The kitchen has laminate flooring and eat-in dining area. The two bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. This home also has a storage shed.

Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Application fee is $25 per adult. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Pets may be allowed with $300 - $1,000 non-refundable pet deposit an additional $15 per month, per pet.

Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, trash, electricity, gas, and cable. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 AM and 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-6683 or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our website for current properties available via www.homesbyhuffman.com.

Listing provided courtesy Chadd Huffman with Homes by Huffman LLC.

(RLNE5905911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 N. Englewood Avenue have any available units?
311 N. Englewood Avenue has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 N. Englewood Avenue have?
Some of 311 N. Englewood Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 N. Englewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 N. Englewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 N. Englewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 N. Englewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 311 N. Englewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 311 N. Englewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 311 N. Englewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 N. Englewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 N. Englewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 N. Englewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 N. Englewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 N. Englewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 N. Englewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 N. Englewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
