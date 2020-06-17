2161 Washington Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Evansville's East Side. This duplex features new flooring, paint and windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes new range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Bathroom offers an updated tub/ shower combo with built in shelves and detachable shower head. Off street parking located in the rear. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas. Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Care included. 12 month lease with credit/ background check, and matching security deposit. No Smoking. No Pets.