Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:37 PM

2161 Washington Avenue

2161 Washington Avenue · (812) 437-1612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2161 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714
Lorraine Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this completely renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex on Evansville's East Side. This duplex features new flooring, paint and windows throughout. Updated kitchen includes new range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Bathroom offers an updated tub/ shower combo with built in shelves and detachable shower head. Off street parking located in the rear. Tenant is responsible for Electric and Gas. Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Care included. 12 month lease with credit/ background check, and matching security deposit. No Smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Washington Avenue have any available units?
2161 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 2161 Washington Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 2161 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2161 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2161 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2161 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2161 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
