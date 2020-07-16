All apartments in Evansville
1412 Jeanette Ave..
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1412 Jeanette Ave.

1412 Jeanette Ave · (812) 508-6683 ext. 705
Location

1412 Jeanette Ave, Evansville, IN 47714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1412 Jeanette Ave. · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home - Now Available Three Bedroom Townhouse with plenty of space for all. Downstairs has living room with half bath, dining room area, kitchen with kitchen appliances stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer hookups off kitchen area. Heading upstairs you will find three bedrooms each offering large closet space and full bath. Off street parking. Resident responsible for all utilities. Evansville Housing Vouchers Accepted. Property has new carpets, new kitchen floor, updated kitchen.

Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Pets may be allowed with $300 - $500 non-refundable pet deposit an additional $15 per month, per pet. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 8:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-MOVE (6683) or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our website for current properties available via www.nextplacehomes.com or www.LoweRealty.net

Listing provided courtesy Chadd Huffman, Real Estate Broker

(RLNE5905926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1412 Jeanette Ave. have any available units?
1412 Jeanette Ave. has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Jeanette Ave. have?
Some of 1412 Jeanette Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Jeanette Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Jeanette Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Jeanette Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Jeanette Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Jeanette Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Jeanette Ave. offers parking.
Does 1412 Jeanette Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Jeanette Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Jeanette Ave. have a pool?
No, 1412 Jeanette Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Jeanette Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1412 Jeanette Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Jeanette Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Jeanette Ave. has units with dishwashers.

