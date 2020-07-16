1412 Jeanette Ave..

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home - Now Available Three Bedroom Townhouse with plenty of space for all. Downstairs has living room with half bath, dining room area, kitchen with kitchen appliances stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer & Dryer hookups off kitchen area. Heading upstairs you will find three bedrooms each offering large closet space and full bath. Off street parking. Resident responsible for all utilities. Evansville Housing Vouchers Accepted. Property has new carpets, new kitchen floor, updated kitchen.



Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Pets may be allowed with $300 - $500 non-refundable pet deposit an additional $15 per month, per pet. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 8:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.



If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-MOVE (6683) or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our website for current properties available via www.nextplacehomes.com or www.LoweRealty.net



Listing provided courtesy Chadd Huffman, Real Estate Broker



(RLNE5905926)