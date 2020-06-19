All apartments in Evansville
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:31 AM

1231 Olive Court

1231 Olive Court · (812) 437-1612
Location

1231 Olive Court, Evansville, IN 47714
Rosedale South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This completely remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bath home offers great curb appeal and is tucked away on a cul-de-sac location on Evansville's East Side. The home has been completely updated from top to bottom with fresh paint, new flooring, new lighting, new appliances, cabinetry and so much more. The unfinished basement is clean and freshly painted, offering a great space for indoor recreation or added storage. There is also a one car garage for off-street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 2 year lease with credit/ background check, and matching security deposit. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Olive Court have any available units?
1231 Olive Court has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Olive Court have?
Some of 1231 Olive Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Olive Court currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Olive Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Olive Court pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Olive Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 1231 Olive Court offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Olive Court does offer parking.
Does 1231 Olive Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Olive Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Olive Court have a pool?
No, 1231 Olive Court does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Olive Court have accessible units?
No, 1231 Olive Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Olive Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Olive Court has units with dishwashers.
