1231 Olive Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This completely remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bath home offers great curb appeal and is tucked away on a cul-de-sac location on Evansville's East Side. The home has been completely updated from top to bottom with fresh paint, new flooring, new lighting, new appliances, cabinetry and so much more. The unfinished basement is clean and freshly painted, offering a great space for indoor recreation or added storage. There is also a one car garage for off-street parking. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 2 year lease with credit/ background check, and matching security deposit. No smoking. No pets.