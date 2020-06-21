All apartments in Evansville
1212 Corregidor Circle

1212 Corregidor Cir · (812) 508-6683
Location

1212 Corregidor Cir, Evansville, IN 47714
Ross Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 Corregidor Circle · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent - This large two bedroom townhome features a seperate dinning area, basement, off street parking, seperate yard space, and ceiling fans throughout. You'll find the two bedrooms located upstairs in the unit as well as the bathroom. Maintaining the yard is tenant responsibility.

Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Pets may be allowed with $300 - $1,000 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $15 per month, per pet. Applications may be picked up from our office or you may apply online from our websites. Rental Criteria is available for all applicants prior to turning in application.

Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, trash, electricity, gas, and cable. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 8:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-MOVE (6683) or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our websites for the current available listings www.HomesbyHuffman.com

Listing Provided Courtesy of Chadd Huffman, Realtor.

(RLNE5835120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Corregidor Circle have any available units?
1212 Corregidor Circle has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Corregidor Circle have?
Some of 1212 Corregidor Circle's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Corregidor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Corregidor Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Corregidor Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Corregidor Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Corregidor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Corregidor Circle does offer parking.
Does 1212 Corregidor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Corregidor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Corregidor Circle have a pool?
No, 1212 Corregidor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Corregidor Circle have accessible units?
No, 1212 Corregidor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Corregidor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Corregidor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
