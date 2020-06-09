All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 1001 Allens Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
1001 Allens Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:43 PM

1001 Allens Lane

1001 Allens Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 879257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 Allens Lane, Evansville, IN 47710

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt A · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Recently remodeled two bedroom, one bath in a side-by-side duplex now available. This is the perfect place for someone wanting good room sizes, a little yard, and a place without many steps from the driveway to the door. Stove and refrigerator provided (even if not pictured). The unit has washer/dryer hookups, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, and a storage building (which is half of a garage which has been permanently divided). It's a beautiful home waiting for the right family...

Our office has four full-time maintenance staff and we seek to provide a quality, comfortable living experience. For the safety and convenience of others, this unit is a no animals/no pets unit. Thank you for your understanding.

Our website is www.delimuz.com. To apply for one of our properties, please click on the “Apply Now” button next to the property at https://www.delimuz.com/vacancies/ For property showings, please read the information below. If you have any questions or need any assistance, please call us at (812) 250-4414.

Although we are a local Evansville-based company, we have contracted with a third-party company called Rently so that you can view one of our properties at your convenience 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week. Rently allows you to enter the property immediately - saving you time and money – using a key in the lockbox on the front door.

The link to the property on Rently is https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/Evansville/100120Allens20Lane20Apt20A20Evansville20IN2047710+879257?source=rently.com

To get the most out of Rently and to make your viewing experience as pleasant as possible, we recommend you download the Rently app on the Google Play Store or Apple Store and register with Rently prior to going to one of our properties. You may also register on rently.com (https://homes.rently.com/profile). Registration with Rently is going to require you to have a cell phone with internet connectivity and to do three things:

One, pay 99 cents with a credit card.
Two, take a picture of the front and back of your driver's license; and,
Three, take a selfie.

Rently will use these three things to verify your identity. After registering, you may go to any of our properties (or any other properties listed with Rently) at your convenience without having to register or to pay the 99 cents again. Just go to the property, enter the code on the lockbox into the Rently app on your phone, and in you go! Of course, you can always call us with any questions you have about one of our properties.

Please be aware that all of our vacant properties have monitored security systems. Please make sure to use the code provided in Rently to disarm the security system. (The alarm code is on the same page that Rently asks you to put in the lockbox number.) Please be aware that the security system code changes after each visit, so, if you come back to the property for a second viewing, the security code will be different.

If you have any trouble using the Rently app or are unable to do so for some reason, please give us a call at (812) 250-4414. We have chosen to use Rently to make your property viewing experience as convenient as possible, but we are still available to help if you need us.

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Allens Lane have any available units?
1001 Allens Lane has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Allens Lane have?
Some of 1001 Allens Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Allens Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Allens Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Allens Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Allens Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 1001 Allens Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Allens Lane does offer parking.
Does 1001 Allens Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Allens Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Allens Lane have a pool?
No, 1001 Allens Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Allens Lane have accessible units?
No, 1001 Allens Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Allens Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Allens Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1001 Allens Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Park
1125 Wellington Dr
Evansville, IN 47710
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass
Evansville, IN 47715
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln
Evansville, IN 47715
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd
Evansville, IN 47715
Post House
215 Vine St
Evansville, IN 47708
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity