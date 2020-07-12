Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:32 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ellettsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5982 North Ajuga Court
5982 North Ajuga Court, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1407 sqft
10/15/19 - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home is located in Ellettsville. Home features all appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer. Home features a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
5722 W Vinca Ln
5722 West Vinca Lane, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This hard to find, spacious townhome is highlighted by it's open floor plan. Serene setting is far enough from town without the inconvenience. Fresh paint and new flooring currently being installed. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4768 North Briar Gate Drive
4768 North Briar Gate Drive, Ellettsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1736 sqft
4768 North Briar Gate Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 bed 3 bath condo available July 15th!! - This spacious condo includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Ellettsville

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4400 W. Lost Mans Lane
4400 West Lost Mans Lane, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse - 3 Bed, 3 Bath ***Available NOW* - This modern farmhouse has been recently renovated from top to bottom.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4314 N Cypress Lane
4314 N Cypress Ln, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1647 sqft
Easy living for active lifestyle. Newly constructed Townhomes located to close to grocery, shopping, and restaurants. Approximately 8 minutes to IU Memorial Stadium.
Results within 5 miles of Ellettsville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
535 E SMITH AVE
535 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
535 E SMITH AVE Available 08/05/20 AVAIL AUGUST 2020 $1,100 MONTHLY - Located in Henderson Crossing at the corner of Atwater and Henderson, near Law School. Easy walking distance to campus.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bloomington
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1413 W Allen St
1413 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
Available Now - 4 bedroom 2 bath - 4 bedroom 2 bath condo in Whittington Commons Garage Large bedrooms, master on main floor Newer flooring in both baths, kitchen, living room, and master bedroom Newer counters, fridge, and stove in the

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1447 W Allen St
1447 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3000 sqft
3 BR/3.5 Bath Available Aug 2020 Available 08/07/20 Available Aug 7, 2020. Huge 4 BR/2 Bath townhome with attached garage. Includes full-sized W/D and complete kitchen appliance package. All BR's are huge with spacious closets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
402 E. 10th St.
402 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
402 East 10th - Come by and take a look at this house. It has off street parking, is blocks away from campus, restaurants, downtown, etc. You will enjoy the layout when you move into this place.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
609 N. Dunn St
609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1916 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
712 1/2 E. Cottage Grove Ave
712 1/2 E Cottage Grove Ave, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
***AVAILABLE August 2021*** 1 Bedroom House - Quiet and close to Campus - ***AVAILABLE August 2021*** Two blocks from IU Geology building and Woodlawn Field, off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
527 East Smith Avenue
527 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
527 East Smith Avenue Available 08/05/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,100.00 - Located in Henderson Crossing at the corner of Atwater and Henderson, near Law School. Easy walking distance to campus.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bloomington
408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401
408 S Walnut St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
MITCHELL BROTHERS BUILDING, circa 1927 originally built by Clove and Tinza Mitchell as Brookbank Pontiac and Axsom's Barber Shop! A MUST SEE! HIGH QUALITY, 1920's TOTAL RENOVATION.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bloomington
219 North Morton Street
219 North Morton Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Brand new @ 6th and Morton! Call or text for more info! ApplyForTheQ@yahoo.com

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill
819 W Kirkwood Avenue
819 West Kirkwood Avenue, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1543 sqft
3 Bed - 2 Bath Home close to downtown! The separate dining-room and family room in the back, give this home tons of usable living space. Off-street parking available. Yard is partially fenced. The updates in this home give it lots of charm.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Mc Doel Gardens
601 W Allen Street
601 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
650 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level of a small complex. Located in the McDoel Gardens neighborhood just southwest of downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Fritz Terrace
1122 W Winding Way
1122 West Winding Way, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1170 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Ranch in Fritz Terrace. All 3 bedrooms are spacious. Master Bedroom has an attached 1/2 bath. Eat in kitchen is also very large. All appliances included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1410 North Walnut Street
1410 North Walnut Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$4,657
3,700+ sq ft retail or office space WITH PRIVATE PARKING for lease in the Home2 Suites Hotel at N Walnut & 17th St. 11,000+ Average Daily Traffic, perfect for restaurant, salon, high end office and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ellettsville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ellettsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

