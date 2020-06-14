Apartment List
/
IN
/
ellettsville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ellettsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
221 W Oak St
221 West Oak Street, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1352 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Oak Street - Property Id: 288715 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288715 Property Id 288715 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813569)
Results within 1 mile of Ellettsville

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4314 N Cypress Lane
4314 N Cypress Ln, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1647 sqft
Easy living for active lifestyle. Newly constructed Townhomes located to close to grocery, shopping, and restaurants. Approximately 8 minutes to IU Memorial Stadium.
Results within 5 miles of Ellettsville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$760
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bryan Park
1 Unit Available
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
609 N. Dunn St
609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1916 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
524 S. Washington St
524 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
524 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 ****AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**** 3 Bedroom Home with Covered Front Porch - Just Off Washington St - ****AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020**** Three bedroom, two bath home just off Washington St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
425 E 7th Street
425 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Walk out your front door and see Dunn Meadow - AMAZING LOCATION! This home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with attached all seasons room, built-in bar area, large private deck, private off-street parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, 2

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
401 E 2nd Street
401 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2200 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home close to downtown and campus!!! The property features hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, large bedrooms, deck,basement, washer/dryer, dishwasher, private off-street parking, lawn care, snow removal and 24-hour

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
416 N Grant
416 North Grant Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
1836 sqft
You can not beat this location!!! So close to the heart of downtown and campus!!! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home has large bedrooms, hardwood floors inthe living room, large kitchen, washer/dryer, covered front porch, back deck, nice yard space and

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
207 E 19th Street
207 East 19th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2399 sqft
Close to the Stadium!!! LARGE 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with spacious Living Room with Built-In Bar! This property features an amazing deck, updatedbathrooms, basement, washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, private off-street parking, lawn care,

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
412 E 9th Street
412 East 9th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
1740 sqft
This AMAZING location is not the only benefit of this property!!! This Fully Renovated with high-end finishes home features 5 spacious bedrooms, 2 beautifulbathrooms, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, dishwasher, private

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
402 S Dunn
402 South Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2220 sqft
This home has a ton of space for entertaining and quiet study time.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
536 S Washington Street
536 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2016 sqft
Historical Hoagy Carmichael house, built in 1930, has been completely renovated! 5 BD/ 3 BA with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
107 N College Avenue
107 North College Avenue, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR LOFT ON THE COURTHOUSE SQUARE. Available August 2020.This loft is located in a recently restored historic building on the town square.It has two very large bedrooms & one bathroom overlooking the courthouse Square in Downtown Bloomington.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
321 E University
321 East University Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2240 sqft
This Gorgeous Home was completely remodeled recently with high-end finishes! Excellent location - Close to Downtown & Campus!!! This 5 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated November 5 at 02:05am
High Point
1 Unit Available
713 N Lincoln Street
713 N Lincoln St, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2319 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH JULY 2020! SHORT-TERM OR MONTH TO MONTH. 4bd/2ba Two Story home with hardwood floors, large rooms, storage space and good closets! There is an extra room on the main level that can used as a study/office area.
Results within 10 miles of Ellettsville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Grandview Hills
60 Units Available
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
Allisonville
42 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sycamore Knolls
1 Unit Available
2212 East Queens Way
2212 East Queens Way, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2076 sqft
2212 East Queens Way Available 08/03/20 Beautiful home located in Sycamore Knolls! - This home is a beautiful 4bd, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Park Ridge
1 Unit Available
3630 E Park Ln
3630 East Park Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1262 sqft
3630 E Park Ln Available 07/17/20 Park Ridge - July/August 2020 - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch located in Park Ridge.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
101 S Union St
101 South Union Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
3 bed 3 bath - 5th and Union - NOW/Summer/August 2020 - Newly updated 3 bed 3 bath! Amazing location bordering IU Campus' Eastern edge, just 1 block to IU Campus C and E buses! New kitchen and bath fixtures, roof, interior and exterior (Spring
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ellettsville, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ellettsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Ellettsville 3 BedroomsEllettsville Apartments with GarageEllettsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ellettsville Apartments with ParkingEllettsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ellettsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsEllettsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INWashington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University