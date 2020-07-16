699 Carla Drive - B

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Located 5 minutes from 80/94, the South Shore Line, and Indiana Dunes National Park, this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Chesterton.



This second floor apartment, walks into sunny and spacious living room that opens up to a generous country kitchen. The kitchen is a must-see with its bright and airy windows, beautiful ceramic floors, numerous cabinets and ample counter space.



The hallway holds three large size closets and leads back to the bedrooms and full bath. There is a laundry room that has washer and dryer hookups. Both bedrooms have nice windows and oversize closets.



Outside you will find a side driveway that can accommodate two large vehicles and has designated area for recycling and trash bins. This property has a extensive side and back yard with a personal storage shed.



This property is No Pets and No Smoking.

This property is located at the end of the street, sitting against a wooded area with very large front and back yards, gives this property has a very private feel.