Last updated June 24 2020 at 5:58 AM

699 Carla Drive - B

699 Carla Drive · (219) 255-0650
Location

699 Carla Drive, Chesterton, IN 46304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located 5 minutes from 80/94, the South Shore Line, and Indiana Dunes National Park, this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Chesterton.

This second floor apartment, walks into sunny and spacious living room that opens up to a generous country kitchen. The kitchen is a must-see with its bright and airy windows, beautiful ceramic floors, numerous cabinets and ample counter space.

The hallway holds three large size closets and leads back to the bedrooms and full bath. There is a laundry room that has washer and dryer hookups. Both bedrooms have nice windows and oversize closets.

Outside you will find a side driveway that can accommodate two large vehicles and has designated area for recycling and trash bins. This property has a extensive side and back yard with a personal storage shed.

This property is No Pets and No Smoking.
This property is located at the end of the street, sitting against a wooded area with very large front and back yards, gives this property has a very private feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Carla Drive - B have any available units?
699 Carla Drive - B has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 699 Carla Drive - B have?
Some of 699 Carla Drive - B's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Carla Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
699 Carla Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Carla Drive - B pet-friendly?
No, 699 Carla Drive - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterton.
Does 699 Carla Drive - B offer parking?
Yes, 699 Carla Drive - B offers parking.
Does 699 Carla Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 699 Carla Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Carla Drive - B have a pool?
No, 699 Carla Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 699 Carla Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 699 Carla Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Carla Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 699 Carla Drive - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 699 Carla Drive - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 699 Carla Drive - B has units with air conditioning.
