Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

8401 SCHWARTZ RD

8401 Schwartz Road · (260) 437-0680
Location

8401 Schwartz Road, Allen County, IN 46835

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,700

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Available 07/25/20 Exec home on 7.5 Acres, Yard services included - Property Id: 161090

All outdoor maintenance, mowing, snow removal, trash pick-up INCLUDED. Ultra-efficient Series 7 WaterFurnace Geothermal Heat/AC.

Perfectly positioned in NE Fort Wayne, within minutes of I469 & IN37, Chapel Ridge Shopping & hospitals, this Exec home is a rare find on a manicured 7.5 Ac with pond and long asphalt driveway.

This custom 3-level home features 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, spacious gourmet Kitchen and 3-car heated garage. Brand new hardwood floors on the main level accent the cathedral ceiling and 2-way fireplace in the Great Room with floor to ceiling windows to the park-like back yard. Walk-in pantry in Kitchen, separate formal dining room, spacious Master Suite with en suite bath, walk-in closet, oversize tub and shower.

Upstairs across the catwalk are 3 BR all with walk-in closets. Downstairs has windows, 9' ceilings and a finished Media Room/Family room, office and storage.

Owners occupy separate guest house on property when not traveling, ensuring privacy for all.
Property Id 161090

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD have any available units?
8401 SCHWARTZ RD has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD have?
Some of 8401 SCHWARTZ RD's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 SCHWARTZ RD currently offering any rent specials?
8401 SCHWARTZ RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 SCHWARTZ RD pet-friendly?
No, 8401 SCHWARTZ RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen County.
Does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD offer parking?
Yes, 8401 SCHWARTZ RD offers parking.
Does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 SCHWARTZ RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD have a pool?
No, 8401 SCHWARTZ RD does not have a pool.
Does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD have accessible units?
No, 8401 SCHWARTZ RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8401 SCHWARTZ RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 SCHWARTZ RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8401 SCHWARTZ RD has units with air conditioning.
