8401 SCHWARTZ RD

Available 07/25/20 Exec home on 7.5 Acres, Yard services included - Property Id: 161090
All outdoor maintenance, mowing, snow removal, trash pick-up INCLUDED. Ultra-efficient Series 7 WaterFurnace Geothermal Heat/AC.
Perfectly positioned in NE Fort Wayne, within minutes of I469 & IN37, Chapel Ridge Shopping & hospitals, this Exec home is a rare find on a manicured 7.5 Ac with pond and long asphalt driveway.
This custom 3-level home features 4 BR, 3.5 Baths, spacious gourmet Kitchen and 3-car heated garage. Brand new hardwood floors on the main level accent the cathedral ceiling and 2-way fireplace in the Great Room with floor to ceiling windows to the park-like back yard. Walk-in pantry in Kitchen, separate formal dining room, spacious Master Suite with en suite bath, walk-in closet, oversize tub and shower.
Upstairs across the catwalk are 3 BR all with walk-in closets. Downstairs has windows, 9' ceilings and a finished Media Room/Family room, office and storage.
Owners occupy separate guest house on property when not traveling, ensuring privacy for all.
No Dogs Allowed
