All apartments in Allen County
Find more places like 13572 Montoro Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen County, IN
/
13572 Montoro Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

13572 Montoro Court

13572 Montoro Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13572 Montoro Court, Allen County, IN 46845

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME TO A SIMPLER WAY OF LIVING! This Beautiful, Gently Lived-In Villa in Cottages of Milagro is LIKE NEW and offers Lots of Upgrades! MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM SUITE Plus A Private UPSTAIRS EN SUITE * Crown Molding in Great Room * Laundry Room w/ Built-In Storage * Soft-Close Drawers & Cabinets * GRANITE Countertops * Spacious Breakfast Bar * Cheery Dining Area w/ Expansive Patio for additional Entertaining Space* ALL APPLIANCES Remain * Custom Shades Throughout! OPEN LIVING AREA--Light & Bright w/9' Ceilings * ANGLED FIREPLACE w/ Gas Log * Delightful 10 x 11 WORKSHOP/HOBBY ROOM in Garage w/ Window, WALK-IN ATTIC accessed from upstairs, Spacious Custom Tiled Shower in Master Bath. IT'S ALL HERE, MOVE RIGHT IN AND ENJOY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13572 Montoro Court have any available units?
13572 Montoro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen County, IN.
What amenities does 13572 Montoro Court have?
Some of 13572 Montoro Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13572 Montoro Court currently offering any rent specials?
13572 Montoro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13572 Montoro Court pet-friendly?
No, 13572 Montoro Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen County.
Does 13572 Montoro Court offer parking?
Yes, 13572 Montoro Court offers parking.
Does 13572 Montoro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13572 Montoro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13572 Montoro Court have a pool?
No, 13572 Montoro Court does not have a pool.
Does 13572 Montoro Court have accessible units?
No, 13572 Montoro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13572 Montoro Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13572 Montoro Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13572 Montoro Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13572 Montoro Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Three Rivers
101 3 River N
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INMuncie, INElkhart, INLima, OHMarion, IN
Peru, INHuntington, INWarsaw, INWabash, IN
Yorktown, INBluffton, INGoshen, INButler, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Huntington UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana Institute of TechnologyIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne