13572 Montoro Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WELCOME HOME TO A SIMPLER WAY OF LIVING! This Beautiful, Gently Lived-In Villa in Cottages of Milagro is LIKE NEW and offers Lots of Upgrades! MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM SUITE Plus A Private UPSTAIRS EN SUITE * Crown Molding in Great Room * Laundry Room w/ Built-In Storage * Soft-Close Drawers & Cabinets * GRANITE Countertops * Spacious Breakfast Bar * Cheery Dining Area w/ Expansive Patio for additional Entertaining Space* ALL APPLIANCES Remain * Custom Shades Throughout! OPEN LIVING AREA--Light & Bright w/9' Ceilings * ANGLED FIREPLACE w/ Gas Log * Delightful 10 x 11 WORKSHOP/HOBBY ROOM in Garage w/ Window, WALK-IN ATTIC accessed from upstairs, Spacious Custom Tiled Shower in Master Bath. IT'S ALL HERE, MOVE RIGHT IN AND ENJOY!