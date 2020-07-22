526 Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL with parking
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 5
1 of 23
1 of 118
1 of 20
1 of 41
1 of 24
1 of 55
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 19
1 of 8
1 of 32
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 31
1 of 5
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 11
Remember all those great movies of the 1980s, like Home Alone, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club? All of them were filmed in Winnetka, Illinois, the quintessential All-American suburb.
Winnetka is a village on the north shore of Lake Michigan, about 16 miles north of downtown Chicago. It's where some of the most exclusive and well-off Chicago-area residents choose to live. It's also a village with a lot of rich history in culture. The first houses were built here in 1836, and railroads were built in 1855. The Crow Island School was built in 1938, and the building still stands today as a landmark. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech there at the Village Green, a park in town which still has a plaque memorializing this event. Tree-lined streets give a genteel, cultured vibe to Winnetka - though some may call its idyllic setting closer to Pleasantville. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winnetka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.