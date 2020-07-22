526 Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
918 Green Bay Rd
918 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
GORGEOUS WINNETKA ONE BED STEPS TO METRA - Property Id: 260547 Location: 918 Green bay Rd, Winnetka, 60093 Rent: $1395 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet friendly Laundry: In building Parking: Street VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! PICTURES MAY BE OF A

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
706 Green Bay Road
706 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 706 Green Bay Road in Winnetka. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Winnetka

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.

1 of 5

Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1775 Winnetka Avenue
1775 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
2029 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1775 Winnetka Avenue in Northfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Winnetka
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
$
18 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,857
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,236
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,937
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
23 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,981
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,077
1130 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,883
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,568
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
60 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
Centrum Evanston
1590 Elmwood Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$2,160
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
566 sqft
This luxury community offers a rooftop oasis with a fire pit, grills, lounge seating, and green space. On-site chef's grade kitchen and dry cleaning services. Pearl quartz countertops, built-in storage, USB ports, and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
$
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,662
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,822
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,960
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,190
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,512
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,870
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,665
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
11 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
8 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,766
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
10 Units Available
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 26 at 03:48 AM
Contact for Availability
Central Street
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 26 at 03:48 AM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,255
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
City Guide for Winnetka, IL

Remember all those great movies of the 1980s, like Home Alone, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club? All of them were filmed in Winnetka, Illinois, the quintessential All-American suburb.

Winnetka is a village on the north shore of Lake Michigan, about 16 miles north of downtown Chicago. It's where some of the most exclusive and well-off Chicago-area residents choose to live. It's also a village with a lot of rich history in culture. The first houses were built here in 1836, and railroads were built in 1855. The Crow Island School was built in 1938, and the building still stands today as a landmark. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech there at the Village Green, a park in town which still has a plaque memorializing this event. Tree-lined streets give a genteel, cultured vibe to Winnetka - though some may call its idyllic setting closer to Pleasantville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winnetka, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winnetka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

