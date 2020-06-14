Apartment List
/
IL
/
wheeling
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
475 Plum Creek Drive
475 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS REMODELED UNIT IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42"CHERRYWOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPENED TO LR/DR.HARDWOOD FLOORS. NICE OVERSIZED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER.PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEW OF SWIMMING POOL & POND.
Results within 1 mile of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Results within 5 miles of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
19 E Palatine Rd 2B
19 E Palatine Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM WITH 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 268474 Available May 1st All new laminate flooring New appliances New paint High rated school district 2 car parkings Extra storage room In building laundry Walking distance to shopping and restaurants Close
Results within 10 miles of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
O'Hare
102 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$887
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
670 Central Avenue
670 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$995
510 sqft
Studio in the heart of Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Charming studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
666 Central Ave
666 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$900
Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED Studio in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 234073 Charming FURNISHED studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

1 of 14

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.

June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheeling Rent Report. Wheeling rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheeling rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheeling rents held steady over the past month

Wheeling rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Wheeling stand at $1,147 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. Wheeling's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wheeling, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Wheeling rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Wheeling, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheeling is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Wheeling's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Wheeling.
    • While Wheeling's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheeling than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheeling.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wheeling 2 BedroomsWheeling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheeling 3 BedroomsWheeling Apartments under $1,000Wheeling Apartments under $1,100Wheeling Apartments with Balcony
    Wheeling Apartments with GarageWheeling Apartments with GymWheeling Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
    Wheeling Apartments with PoolWheeling Apartments with Washer-DryerWheeling Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheeling Furnished ApartmentsWheeling Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
    Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL
    Lake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, IL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College