Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet refrigerator

This huge home has been meticulously cared for and lovingly maintained! Fresh paint in today's colors, wood laminate, and brand new carpet! Quiet street with no backyard neighbors! Large rooms and even bigger closets. Main floor Washer/Dryer included. You will not lack space. Full unfinished basement! Home is a non-smoking, no pet residence. Ready for immediate occupancy.