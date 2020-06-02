34 ARBOR SPRINGS

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Two Story Home in Turtle Creek Subdivision with Covered Front Porch and Finished Basement, 17 x 13 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Adjacent 12 x 10 Dining Area with Back Patio Access, 18 x 12 Master Bedroom Includes Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, 13 x 13 Second Bedroom and 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, 600 Square Foot Finished Basement Provides Family Room and Storage Space, Two Car Attached Garage, Fenced Yard, Updated Interior Photo Gallery Coming Soon, Available 07/01/2020.