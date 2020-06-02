All apartments in Troy
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:06 AM

34 ARBOR SPRINGS

34 Arbor Spring · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Arbor Spring, Troy, IL 62294

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two Story Home in Turtle Creek Subdivision with Covered Front Porch and Finished Basement, 17 x 13 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Adjacent 12 x 10 Dining Area with Back Patio Access, 18 x 12 Master Bedroom Includes Walk In Closet and Private Bathroom, 13 x 13 Second Bedroom and 10 x 10 Third Bedroom, 600 Square Foot Finished Basement Provides Family Room and Storage Space, Two Car Attached Garage, Fenced Yard, Updated Interior Photo Gallery Coming Soon, Available 07/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS have any available units?
34 ARBOR SPRINGS has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS have?
Some of 34 ARBOR SPRINGS's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 ARBOR SPRINGS currently offering any rent specials?
34 ARBOR SPRINGS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 ARBOR SPRINGS pet-friendly?
No, 34 ARBOR SPRINGS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS offer parking?
Yes, 34 ARBOR SPRINGS does offer parking.
Does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 ARBOR SPRINGS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS have a pool?
No, 34 ARBOR SPRINGS does not have a pool.
Does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS have accessible units?
No, 34 ARBOR SPRINGS does not have accessible units.
Does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 ARBOR SPRINGS has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 ARBOR SPRINGS have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 ARBOR SPRINGS does not have units with air conditioning.
