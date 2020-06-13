Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Tinley Park, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.

1 of 20

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
Cherry Creek South
1 Unit Available
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Tinley Park

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5906 West COREY Lane
5906 Corey Ln, Oak Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2nd FLOOR..3 BEDROOM..1.5 BATH...BALCONY..UPDATED..VERY CLEAN..AMPLE CLOSETS SPACE..HEAT, COOKING GAS, WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT..REQUIREMENTS FOR EVERYONE OVER 18 YEARS OLD MOVING IN...COPY OF FULL CREDIT REPORT WITH SCORE 650+..

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15385 Silver Bell Road
15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1783 sqft
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Tinley Park
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
A must see! Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. Located in desirable Colette Highlands! Nice open concept. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating area with sliding doors leading to balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4848 171st Street
4848 171st Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Builders own home has been upgraded and expanded with top quality workmanship. Set on a large country style lot with many mature trees for privacy. Beautiful solid oak 6 panel doors throughout ,Hardwood floors. Large basement and attic storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sedgwick
1 Unit Available
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
22443 Franklin Drive
22443 Franklin Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 2 Bath updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, front load W/D, hardwood floors, family room, wrap around patio. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Must see! No pets. No Section 8.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12089 Sarkis Drive
12089 Sarkis Drive, Mokena, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12089 Sarkis Drive in Mokena. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Westgate Valley
1 Unit Available
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4521 189th Street
4521 189th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom ranch with large kitchen. Large 2.5 car detached garage

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17985 Huntleigh Ct
17985 Huntleigh Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
***Serious applicants only - Must complete pre-screening. If you can't respond to the pre-screening questions, please don't inquire about this condo. It is the only way to view the condo. Available NOW*** -Large master bedroom suite, .

1 of 1

Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
Crystal Tree
1 Unit Available
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.
Results within 10 miles of Tinley Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
341 Suwanee Street
341 Suwanee Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom / 2 bath all brick home with family room . Updated ranch new windows great kitchen huge patio 2 car tandem garage . Available immediately .
City Guide for Tinley Park, IL

"Illinois-i'm your boy. Flat on the prairies Soil and stone Stretching forever Taking me home." - Illinois by Dan Fogelberg

Tinley Park is a big, lovely town that serves as a suburb of Chicago. Its quite close to the windy city, but still feels like its own sleepy little village. People feel like theyre in a fairy tale when living in Tinley Park because it is designed like a large quilt of parks and subdivisions. Everything is fit tightly and neatly together like a puzzle, and the neighbors are friendly and all know each other's names. Therere parades every month of the year, and _Business Week _has voted it the best place in the country to raise kids! The schools have super high test scores all around, and there are over 30 parks for all kinds of outdoor fun and recreation. Theres also the huge, five-acre White Water Canyon Water Park, mini gold, sports leagues, a roller rink and batting cages for sporty types to indulge in. The best part, though? Its totally affordable. Happy wallet, happy resident. There are so many subdivisions that there is something in every price range, whether youre looking at new, beautiful houses by the country clubs or old, cozy homes near the historic center. New residents here report that they feel like they've just come home as soon as they arrive in Tinley Park. Maybe the next one to say that will be you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tinley Park, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tinley Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

