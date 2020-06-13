Apartment List
/
IL
/
sycamore
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heron Creek
1 Unit Available
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
506 East Sycamore Street
506 East Sycamore Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
902 sqft
Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and
Results within 1 mile of Sycamore

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kishwaukee Park
1 Unit Available
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.
Results within 5 miles of Sycamore
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
426 Fisk Avenue
426 Fisk Avenue, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Newly Updated Duplex in DeKalb! Featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths! Partial Finished Basement w/Additional Bonus Room, 2nd Bath and Laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
635 Charter Street
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
This Fantastic 4bed/2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
220 AUGUSTA Avenue
220 Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Sycamore

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 White Oak Street
210 White Oak Street, Hampshire, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2538 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in desirable White Oak Ponds...

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
301 Par Five Drive
301 Par Five Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
Desirable Town Home Located in South Pointe Greens Golf Course Community. This INSIDE 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Townhome features 2nd Fl laundry, 2 car garage.
City Guide for Sycamore, IL

If you like Halloween, you're in for a treat with Sycamore, Illinois, home of the annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival held during the last full weekend of October. Your jack-o-lantern is sure to smile in this beautiful, history-rich community.

Sycamore is the county seat of DeKalb County, Illinois, and the 2010 census recorded its population at 17,519 people. With a robust historic district, quaint landscape and residential areas both north and south of the bustling downtown area, Sycamore is full of sights to see and community activities. The city also sits just 35 miles southeast of Rockford and 55 miles west-northwest of Chicago, so a big city adventure is readily available to locals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sycamore, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sycamore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sycamore 2 BedroomsSycamore 3 Bedrooms
Sycamore Apartments with BalconySycamore Apartments with Garage
Sycamore Apartments with ParkingSycamore Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILJoliet, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
St. Charles, ILRockford, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, IL
Addison, ILHuntley, ILMontgomery, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, ILLake Zurich, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, ILLoves Park, ILMorris, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityUniversity of St Francis
Wheaton CollegeWilliam Rainey Harper College
Judson University