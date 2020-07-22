Apartment List
/
IL
/
south holland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:42 PM

135 Apartments for rent in South Holland, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Holland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16322 Kenwood Avenue
16322 Kenwood Drive, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,565
1814 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland
Results within 1 mile of South Holland
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14924 Oak Street
14924 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Adorable Ranch 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Garage - Adorable 1 story ranch 3 bedroom home with one car garage . Easy living all on one level. Super clean and freshly painted to match any decor.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
14428 Irving Avenue
14428 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
1595 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
217 East Juliette Street
217 Juliette Street, Thornton, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Two story 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the quiet and friendly town of Thornton. Amenities: central air/heat, coin operated laundry in building, plenty of parking. Utilities not included in rent, approx.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of South Holland
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1573 State St
1573 State St, Burnham, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
510 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpet flooring, and patio or balcony. Refrigerator and stove provided in units, and on-site laundry facilities and parking are available. Pet-friendly and close to transit routes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
464 Gordon Ave
464 Gordon Ave, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
703 sqft
Recently renovated 2-bedroom apartment units in Calumet City. Just off Sibley Avenue, these apartments are close to several public transportation options and between Interstates 90 and 94.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
634 Sibley Blvd
634 Sibley Blvd, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Sibley Blvd. near public transportation. Residences feature outdoor living space, quality appliances, and free heat. On-site laundry and parking in a pet-friendly community. Close to Calumet City Prairie Nature Reserve.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Manor
413 Holly Court
413 Holly Court, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
70 S Yates Ave
70 South Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
70 S Yates # - Property Id: 320571 Newley Rehabed 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment Parking space and on site laundry available Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/70-s-yates-ave-chicago-il/320571 Property Id 320571 (RLNE5948347)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
849 W 122nd St SFH
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLASSIC 2 BED IN WEST PULLMAN - Property Id: 318839 Classic unit with appliances: oven and refrigerator. Hardwood floors. Parking in back.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Terrace
165 Dawn Lane
165 Dawn Lane, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for South Holland, IL

Ready to live in the quietest, most family-friendly suburb in the Chicago area? Well, then you've found the right place. We have all the info you will need on local culture and renting tips, so read on and enjoy a taste of local knowledge.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Holland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

South Holland is 7.3 square miles of family friendly fun. There are no bars, no liquor stores, and basically no crime. On Sundays, businesses shut down, yard work comes to halt, and the city becomes a place of complete peace and quiet. It is a community of faith and family, and its religious roots keep this village in a perpetual state of wholesomeness. So, if you're ready to settle down in a place where family values still stand tall, then you are ready to rent in this anomaly of the Chicago Southland. However, you had better be prepared for some high rental rates.

Since there are no apartment complexes in South Holland, there are no cheap apartments or tiny studio's to choose from. However, there are plenty of affordable rental homes to check out, most of which are immaculately maintained brick ranchers and other nice suburban houses. Rental rates range from $1,000 to over $2,000 a month.

So, what type of amenities can you expect from a market of rental homes? Well, most properties include a yard, fireplace, basement, garage, and a nice, big deck. Some houses for rent also include more aesthetic extras, such as a sun room, hardwood floors, or French doors. And, if you're lucky, you can find a rental home with the most convenient amenity of all, a laundry room complete with washer and dryer.

Bringing the dog along? Well, then get ready for some tough home hunting. Though most rental homes don't allow pets, chances are you can find at least one cat or dog friendly pad with enough legwork. They do exist, but you will need to be prepared for a little more research on the local level, through word-of-mouth and in the classifieds.

Now that you've had a good dose local knowledge, you're ready to rent like a local South Hollander. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Holland, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Holland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

South Holland 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Holland 3 Bedroom Apartments
South Holland Apartments with BalconiesSouth Holland Apartments with Garages
South Holland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Holland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, IL
Park Ridge, ILCalumet City, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILOak Lawn, ILWestmont, ILTinley Park, ILHomewood, ILBrookfield, ILRiver Forest, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, IL
Addison, ILAlsip, ILHazel Crest, ILLowell, INElmwood Park, ILMatteson, ILCountry Club Hills, ILIngalls Park, ILChicago Ridge, ILLemont, ILMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College