35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL

South Elgin, home of the famous Fox River Trolley Museum! When Christmas comes along, take a ride on their Polar Express!

Named as one of Money Magazine's best 100 places to live in America, South Elgin is the embodiment of the well-rounded American community. It has a rich sense of history -- check out the Trolley Museum to learn about electric trolley cars -- and a thriving community. Located in Kane County, Illinois, the population for South Elgin was approximately 22,224 as of 2012. South Elgin is also one of the best places to live in Illinois, with a closeness to the natural beauty of the Fox River that just can't be beat.