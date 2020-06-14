35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 8
South Elgin, home of the famous Fox River Trolley Museum! When Christmas comes along, take a ride on their Polar Express!
Named as one of Money Magazine's best 100 places to live in America, South Elgin is the embodiment of the well-rounded American community. It has a rich sense of history -- check out the Trolley Museum to learn about electric trolley cars -- and a thriving community. Located in Kane County, Illinois, the population for South Elgin was approximately 22,224 as of 2012. South Elgin is also one of the best places to live in Illinois, with a closeness to the natural beauty of the Fox River that just can't be beat. See more
Finding an apartment in South Elgin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.