Last updated June 14 2020

35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL

Finding an apartment in South Elgin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
55 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Results within 5 miles of South Elgin
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
248 Waverly Drive
248 Waverly Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1130 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car attached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large family room in lower level. Sliding doors leading to patio and fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cross Creek Landing
1 Unit Available
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane
3 Hummingbird Lane, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2095 sqft
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home
Results within 10 miles of South Elgin
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7499 Churchill Dr
7499 Churchill Drive, Hanover Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2266 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 293385 School Information Elementary School District: 54 Junior High District: 54 High School District: 211 On Main Level Heating & Cooling Gas Heating, Forced Air

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
City Guide for South Elgin, IL

South Elgin, home of the famous Fox River Trolley Museum! When Christmas comes along, take a ride on their Polar Express!

Named as one of Money Magazine's best 100 places to live in America, South Elgin is the embodiment of the well-rounded American community. It has a rich sense of history -- check out the Trolley Museum to learn about electric trolley cars -- and a thriving community. Located in Kane County, Illinois, the population for South Elgin was approximately 22,224 as of 2012. South Elgin is also one of the best places to live in Illinois, with a closeness to the natural beauty of the Fox River that just can't be beat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Elgin, IL

Finding an apartment in South Elgin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

