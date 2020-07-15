Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Round Lake

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
10 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
367 MEADOW GREEN Lane
367 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
MOVE-IN READY 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM END UNIT! PROFESSIONAL CLEANED! COZY LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH A STONE FIREPLACE AND WOODEN BEAMS. KITCHEN OFFERS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR! FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
316 Meadow Green Lane
316 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
You'll be amazed to see this beautiful REHABBED 2-story town home ready to move in ! Huge Living room with front patio, stone Fireplace and new laminate flooring. All new kitchen, with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1625 Woodcrest Circle
1625 Woodcrest Circle, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE WOODHAVEN! BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, FRESHLY PAINTED IN TODAY'S HOTTEST HUES, WAINSCOTING, BRAND NEW WHITE CABINETS, BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27844 West GRASS LAKE Road
27844 Grass Lake Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
ALL BRICK RANCH ON A HUGE LOT WITH WATER RIGHTS/CHANNEL ACCESS. ATTACHED SUN-ROOM,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN,LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE,PARTIAL BASEMENT, AND A VERY LARGE (WITH CONCRETE FLOOR) CRAWL SPACE FOR GREAT STORAGE. ENORMOUS 4 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
39285 North Park Avenue
39285 Park Avenue, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Charming home at an affordable price! Step-up ranch includes carpeted living room with built-ins, ceiling fan & updated light fixtures.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Lake Shore Blvd Apt D
615 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Magnifico! All new 3-bedroom 3 bath first floor apartment. With gorgeous views of Bangs Lake!! Rebuilt from the ground up!! Everything in the unit is brand new. Central Air. Laundry in-unit.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Countryside of Lake Zurich
880 Spring Court
880 Spring Court, Lake Zurich, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2142 sqft
MOVE IN ANY TIME!!! Recently rehabbed 4 BR, 2.1 BA house with views overlooking almost 1/2 acre park like yard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
City Guide for Round Lake, IL

The village whose population was once too small to be incorporated as a village, Round Lake experienced a population boom of double just during the first decade of the 21st century.

The inhabitants of Round Lake have consistently been trying to grow the village. The late 1800's saw landowners working hard to convince the railroads to come through, and farmers even gamed the system to become a village in the early 1900's when there weren't enough residents to do so. Even now, village leaders are working on an annexation program, and the population of the area is expected to exceed 20,000 by the year 2020. All signs show that Round Lake is moving toward a good destination. The mesh of nature, social life,and just good old living makes Round Lake an all-around great village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Round Lake, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Round Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

