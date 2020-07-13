Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

113 Apartments for rent in River Forest, IL with parking

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1516 North Harlem Avenue
1516 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Two beds and one bath unit, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances; The rent includes heat, water, natural gas, one parking space, and one large storage room; Locates in elegant River Forest neighborhood within the great public school

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.

1 of 12

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1534 Park Avenue
1534 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Includes all utilities except for electric. Garage parking included. Great location...walking distance to Dominican University.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
18 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
7 Units Available
reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,020
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
reVerb Oak Park brings the vintage charm and history of Oak Park together with the ease and luxury of renovated apartments and best-in-class building management.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
East Village
1010 S 2nd Ave
1010 S 2nd Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
$965
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly classic units with hardwood floors, refrigerator and on-site laundry facilities. Some utilities included and parking available. Online portal for convenience. Close to schools and parks.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
520 Des Plaines
520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678 Great Location Meets Modern Living.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 Desplaines
1029 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
1 bedroom Updated - Property Id: 229544 Updated 1 bedroom on top floor close to Loyola Hospital. Clean and updated. You pay electric. Elevator building. Covered parking for 25.00. Reverse Osmosis water filter.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Austin
2320 North Nordica Avenue
2320 North Nordica Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
!!!Wonderful GALEWOOD AREA!!! Great opportunity to rent out the top floor apartment in brick elevator building w/courtyard views - covered balcony - assigned garage parking space included in rental price - coin laundry in the building - extra

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1419 N Harlem Ave A
1419 North Harlem Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
Two bedrooms Townhouse Garage Parking in Oak Park - Property Id: 312652 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, washer and dryer in the unit, garage, blinds, air conditioning, large closets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
433 Ferdinand Avenue
433 Ferdinand Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
741 sqft
A quiet sanctuary two blocks from the Blue line and a half block away from the restaurants, bars, and shops on Madison St. The unit was recently remodeled and is delightful.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
101 North Euclid Avenue
101 North Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2500 sqft
Beautiful town-home (c.2003) in the heart of central Oak Park. Pristine hardwood floors. Grand living room with stately gas fireplace. Custom granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar. Luxurious lower level family room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
434 South Maple Avenue
434 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
This Apartment offers all the Benefits of a Fully Remodeled Home while Boasting the Vintage Charm of a Historic Oak Park Building! The Living Room and Dining Rooms are highlighted by a Beautiful Bay Window, Tall Ceilings, and Amazing Trim Work! The

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
406 Wisconsin Avenue
406 Wisconsin Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Bright, vacant 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Spacious living room, kitchen with space for eating table, hardwood floor throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
214 Circle Avenue
214 Circle Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom , private lot parking for additional $25, all newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closet, Agent owned
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in River Forest, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Forest apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

