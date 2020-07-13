/
apartments with pool
68 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
54 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
23706 CHICAGO Street
23706 Chicago Street, Plainfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
JUST REDONE, 2 BED ROOM, NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE AND NEW APPLIANCES. NO PETS. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND CLOSE TO THE PARK DISTRICT POOL AND PARK. QUIET STREET, AVAILABLE NOW.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
42 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Willowbridge
Woodlands of Crest Hill
1615 Arbor Ln, Crest Hill, IL
Studio
$940
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
845 sqft
With easy access to Route 30, these apartments offer four different floor plans to choose from. Units are spacious with plenty of storage space, and include appliances. The community has access to a gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1160 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
12 Units Available
Birches
2355 White Birch Ln, Joliet, IL
Studio
$835
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
873 sqft
(note to editor: this job actually has 13 properties, not 10. There are only 10 places for text here, so I just did the first 10. I'm also wondering if it's possible to get compensated for writing the 3 extra snippets?) Located just one block west of Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, close to I-80 and I-355. Community features emergency maintenance, business center, and fitness center. Apartments offer gas ranges, dishwasher, and window blinds.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Remington Apartments
Remington Apartment Homes
525 Fair Meadows Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1355 sqft
Remington Apartment Homes provides the ideal blend of comfort and convenience. Perfectly located, we are just minutes from I-55 with easy access to shopping centers, dining and much more. Our community has everything to accommodate your lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2450 Frost Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath attached garage - Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Still Water
2608 Charlestowne Lane
2608 Charlestowne Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,545
3329 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings- Over 3000 sq. ft. School District 204 - Beautiful two story home with vaulted ceilings and three and 1/2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ashbury
1207 BOSWELL Lane
1207 Boswell Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3055 sqft
ASHBURY'S BEST! 2 STORY GEORGIAN WITH GREAT FEATURES INSIDE AND OUT* 2 STY FOYER FLANKED BY 1ST FLOOR DEN & LIVING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOWS*GOURMET KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTER TOPS* FAMILY ROOM INCLUDES VAULTED CEILINGS ,BUILT IN BOOKCASES,WET BAR AND
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
606 Mansfield Way
606 Mansfield Way, Oswego, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,620
3454 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT FOR THIS LOVELY AND ELEGANT HOME. 4 BEDROOM + FIRST FLOOR DEN/5TH BEDROOM, SUN ROOM, OVER 3450 SQ FT, 3.1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE.
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
South East Villages
2450 North Crescent Lane
2450 Crescent Lane South, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Tall Grass
3159 SAGANASHKEE Lane
3159 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN AN UPSCALE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY BACKING TO WALKING PATH. A 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH WITH PLUS BASEMENT & 2 CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1023 Bothwell Court
1023 Bothwell Court, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
1952 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
359 Richmond Drive
359 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1668 sqft
LAKEWOOD FALLS LARGEST DRAKE MODEL W/ 2 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. COVERED PORCH W/ LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETRY. SGD OPENS TO PATIO & PRIVATE YARD.
Results within 10 miles of Plainfield
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
30 Units Available
Waubonsee
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,356
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
25 Units Available
Country Lakes
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
