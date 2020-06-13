Apartment List
/
IL
/
pingree grove
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Pingree Grove, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2220 Aurora Drive, Unit 24
2220 Aurora Dr, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
968 sqft
Excellent 2nd floor condo with 9 foot ceilings and nice open floor plan. Roomy living room with patio door to balcony, nice dining area adjacent to kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1675 Sandcastle Lane
1675 Sandcastle Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
This Beautiful Wilmington B Model Townhome Offers 7 rooms 2 bedrooms and a large loft, 2.5 baths, Attached 2 car garage, Large Kitchen with eating area and back deck, English style Lower Level with Family room...
Results within 5 miles of Pingree Grove

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
210 White Oak Street
210 White Oak Street, Hampshire, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2538 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in desirable White Oak Ponds...
Results within 10 miles of Pingree Grove
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,198
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
430 CAVALIER Court
430 Cavalier Court, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1360 sqft
Vacant and ready for showings! West Dundee Townhome! 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath. Full finished basement! Main level features living room with bay window. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Second level includes perfectly sized bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2542 sqft
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pingree Grove, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pingree Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pingree Grove 2 BedroomsPingree Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPingree Grove 3 BedroomsPingree Grove Apartments with Balcony
Pingree Grove Apartments with GaragePingree Grove Apartments with GymPingree Grove Apartments with ParkingPingree Grove Apartments with Pool
Pingree Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerPingree Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsPingree Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, IL
Addison, ILClarendon Hills, ILHuntley, ILMontgomery, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, ILLake Zurich, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, ILLoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College