All apartments in Pingree Grove
Find more places like 2444 Alison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pingree Grove, IL
/
2444 Alison Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:13 AM

2444 Alison Avenue

2444 Alison Ave · (847) 495-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pingree Grove
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

2444 Alison Ave, Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW never been lived in beautiful tri-level townhome for rent. This great unit offers 1,756 square feet of light and bright living space. Premium location facing a spacious open area. Large kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dark wood laminate floors and a breakfast bar. Kitchen opens up to the dining and living room with sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. Main floor half bathroom. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a washer/dryer. Master Bedroom with a large walk in closet - master bathroom with double sinks and a stand up shower. The lower level has a finished family room and extra storage under the stairs. Neutral carpeting throughout. Security system is included for 3 years. Tankless hot water heater. 2 car attached spacious garage. Tons of amenities within the subdivision - outdoor pool, huge recreation center with weight/exercise room, basketball court, party room, fishing dock, walking/biking trails and a charter school. $40 credit/background check per adult applicant. No pets allowed. This is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Alison Avenue have any available units?
2444 Alison Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 Alison Avenue have?
Some of 2444 Alison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Alison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Alison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Alison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Alison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pingree Grove.
Does 2444 Alison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Alison Avenue offers parking.
Does 2444 Alison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 Alison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Alison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2444 Alison Avenue has a pool.
Does 2444 Alison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2444 Alison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Alison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Alison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 Alison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 Alison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2444 Alison Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pingree Grove 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPingree Grove 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Pingree Grove Apartments with BalconiesPingree Grove Apartments with Gyms
Pingree Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILRockford, ILJoliet, ILLemont, ILLake in the Hills, ILGrayslake, ILRound Lake, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity