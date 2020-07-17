2444 Alison Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage

BRAND NEW never been lived in beautiful tri-level townhome for rent. This great unit offers 1,756 square feet of light and bright living space. Premium location facing a spacious open area. Large kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dark wood laminate floors and a breakfast bar. Kitchen opens up to the dining and living room with sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. Main floor half bathroom. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a washer/dryer. Master Bedroom with a large walk in closet - master bathroom with double sinks and a stand up shower. The lower level has a finished family room and extra storage under the stairs. Neutral carpeting throughout. Security system is included for 3 years. Tankless hot water heater. 2 car attached spacious garage. Tons of amenities within the subdivision - outdoor pool, huge recreation center with weight/exercise room, basketball court, party room, fishing dock, walking/biking trails and a charter school. $40 credit/background check per adult applicant. No pets allowed. This is the perfect place to call home!