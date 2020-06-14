/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:59 PM
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
4 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Results within 5 miles of Orland Park
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9826 Sayre Avenue
9826 Sayre Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom remodeled unit, located on the first floor, huge closet space, tenant pays electric, laundry first floor, patio/balcony, buzzer system.
1 of 10
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
4640 153rd Street
4640 153rd Street, Oak Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
included: Wi-Fi, cable ready, video surveillance, parking. Laundry in unit and Storage Closet on-site Tenant only pays ComEd.
Results within 10 miles of Orland Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
106 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7345 West Archer Avenue - B
7345 Archer Avenue, Summit, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
480 sqft
Everything included: Heat, Water, Gas, Electric Garden apartment in this 3 unit building. Newer kitchen, Extra bonus room for Den or office Laundry is steps away. Central AC Credit score of 640 or above. Credit and criminal checks conducted.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
7410 Brookdale Drive
7410 Brookdale Drive, Darien, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7410 Brookdale Drive in Darien. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6141 Knoll Wood Road
6141 Knoll Wood Road, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1316 175th Street
1316 175th Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1316 175th Street in East Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2513 East Cass Street
2513 E Cass St, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Rarely available one bedroom rental! Clean and ready to move in. Convenient location with on-site parking. Won't last long!
1 of 1
Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Orland Park 1 BedroomsOrland Park 2 BedroomsOrland Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrland Park 3 Bedrooms
Orland Park Apartments with BalconyOrland Park Apartments with GarageOrland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrland Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, IL