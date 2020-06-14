/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:59 PM
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Forest, IL
1 of 10
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
4640 153rd Street
4640 153rd Street, Oak Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
650 sqft
included: Wi-Fi, cable ready, video surveillance, parking. Laundry in unit and Storage Closet on-site Tenant only pays ComEd.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
4 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
7333 Ridge
7333 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
Memorable one bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Fully rehabbed unit features modern kitchen, updated bathroom, heat included, large bedroom, high ceilings, great closet space, tile flooring throughout, free storage, laundry room in
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1316 175th Street
1316 175th Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1316 175th Street in East Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
1537 W 83rd St 1st Fl
1537 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
$790 / 1br 1 ba / 1527 W. 83rd street - Property Id: 273602 1br /1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8917 S Justine St 2A
8917 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
New beautiful location 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 287144 New Beautiful rehabbed location 1bd 1Bath $825/Month $495/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
86 W 34th Street
86 West 34th Street, Steger, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Spotlessly clean modern apartment 25 miles to Chicago perfect for business or personal travel. Includes everything you need including a fully furnished kitchen, comfortable queen size bed, private entrance with push button lock.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11307 S Langley Ave
11307 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
30 sqft
Hello my friend, to schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8915 S Justine
8915 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
929 W. 83rd Street Apt. 2
929 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
725 sqft
Gorgeous renovated 1 BR apt; FREE Heat. Hardwood floors. Close to shopping, schools, public transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Apply for this unit at: https://peanev.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8917 So. Justine St - Unit 2A
8917 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom rehab apartment with hardwood floors throughout. Laundry on premises; unit has been wired for cable. Fenced in backyard. Tenant has to provide appliances. Includes heat. 40 unit multi-family
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
8915 So. Justine St - Unit 2B
8915 S Justine St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
610 sqft
One bedroom unit; hard wood floors throughout, cable ready, fenced in backyard and laundry on the premises. 40 unit multi-family
