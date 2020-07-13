Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
4319 North Ozanam Avenue
4319 Ozanam Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND NEWER MASSIVE AND EXTRA WIDE BRICK HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET. IT HAS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS, 3.1 BATHS WITH SIMPLE, PERFECT ARCHITECTURE AND SETTING. OPTIMAL USE OF SPACE AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. FINEST FINISHES.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1
5105 N East River Rd, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
84 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
23 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282
8515 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA Near O'hare! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo near O'Hare, 10 minutes walking from Cumberland Blue line train station. Gas, heat, and water included as well as one parking space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Dunning
3756 North Odell Avenue
3756 North Odell Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,490
1100 sqft
Great Single Family Home for rent! Updated 3BD/2BA. Granite/Stainless Kitchen. Beautiful breakfast room. 3 large bedrooms. 2 full baths.Full finished basement with extra bedroom. Gorgeous, unique hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8503 West Berwyn Avenue
8503 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Huge 3 bed/2 full bath unit on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a large backyard that you share with only 1 other unit in the building. 1 outside parking space is included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8527 West Berwyn Avenue
8527 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Huge unit with 3 bedrooms + a large den (sun room), with 1 full bath & 1 half bath on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a shared large backyard, perfect for grilling & relaxing.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
5211 North East River Road
5211 North East River Road, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
RARE TO FIND LARGE, 2 BEDROOM UNIT ON TOP FLOOR. ALL NICE SIZE ROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS. REMODELED BATH, HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR, 2 STORAGES,1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT, MORE ON THE STREET IF NEEDED...

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B
8651 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed-2 bath professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Harwood Heights
4514 North NEWLAND Avenue
4514 Newland Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home has already been rented on a month-to-month basis.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
21 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
19 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Edison Park
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.
City Guide for Norridge, IL

Norridge is often referred to as the "Island Within A City," because it is surrounded completely on all sides by the major metropolitan hub of Chicago, Illinois. A history book also called Island Within A City was penned by the well regarded author Tom McGowen about this stellar spot.

The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norridge, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

