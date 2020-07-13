107 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL with parking
Norridge is often referred to as the "Island Within A City," because it is surrounded completely on all sides by the major metropolitan hub of Chicago, Illinois. A history book also called Island Within A City was penned by the well regarded author Tom McGowen about this stellar spot.
The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.