407 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL with garages

Norridge is often referred to as the "Island Within A City," because it is surrounded completely on all sides by the major metropolitan hub of Chicago, Illinois. A history book also called Island Within A City was penned by the well regarded author Tom McGowen about this stellar spot.

The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more