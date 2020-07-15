Apartment List
407 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL with garages

Norridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Norridge
5162 N Moreland Ave
5162 North Moreland Avenue, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Quiet Norridge House - Property Id: 320041 Spacious 3 bedroom on a quiet street,near expressway,nice yard new appliances,dishwasher ,central air ,deck ,newly painted ,washer dryer is new,hardwood floor garage parking space Apply

1 Unit Available
Norridge
4319 North Ozanam Avenue
4319 Ozanam Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4319 North Ozanam Avenue in Norridge. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Norridge
5132 N Monterey Ave
5132 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Norridge House - Property Id: 319312 1 story house with Garage central air dishwasher,washer & dryer in unit,yard hardwood floors Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Verified

70 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$930
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

26 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.

1 Unit Available
Harwood Heights
4514 North NEWLAND Avenue
4514 Newland Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home has already been rented on a month-to-month basis.

1 Unit Available
Harwood Heights
4833 North Olcott Avenue
4833 Olcott Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1356 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4833 North Olcott Avenue in Harwood Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

19 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,375
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

28 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

15 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

66 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

17 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
600 Thames Parkway
600 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom with Beautiful sunny Southern Exposure. Wonderful complex well maintained. Included 1 garage space, Additional outside parking space. Close to Schools, Access to buses, train, highway, airport, easy to move around.

1 Unit Available
Ballard Terrace
8120 West Park Avenue
8120 West Park Avenue, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
LARGE CORNER END UNIT IN BOUTIQUE BUILDING FEATURES OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. KITCHEN WITH "42 CHERRY CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES AND PREMIUM GRANITE TOPS PLUS BREAKFAST BAR.

1 Unit Available
Austin
2320 North Nordica Avenue
2320 North Nordica Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
!!!Wonderful GALEWOOD AREA!!! Great opportunity to rent out the top floor apartment in brick elevator building w/courtyard views - covered balcony - assigned garage parking space included in rental price - coin laundry in the building - extra

1 Unit Available
Forest Glen
4321 W Peterson
4321 West Peterson Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3300 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 Unit Available
1035 North Northwest Highway
1035 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
No Steps to climb!!Ground Floor Condo!! This Condo Comes with Garage!!! Walk to Dee Station!!! Free Heat and Water! Additional storage area in the basement!!! Laminated Wood Floors, Well managed unit! No pets and No smoking please.

1 Unit Available
1673 Ash St
1673 Ash Street, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom I bath brick family home with updated kitchen and a finished basemen with a wet bar, laundry, extra rooms and lots of storage.Detached two car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher etc.

1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4454 North Lockwood Ave.
4454 North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Super large 2 bed available! Hardwood floors throughout! Eat in kitchen that includes newer cabinets gas stove, refrigerator and a dishwasher! Both bedrooms easily accommodate queen size beds plus furniture.

1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5547 West WILSON Avenue
5547 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2600 sqft
Sharp! Prof. expanded & completely remodeled. High end finishes & gleaming hardwood floors thru out.

1 Unit Available
Irving Park
4321 W HENDERSON ST
4321 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1600 sqft
KILBOURN PARK SINGLE FAMILY - Property Id: 263565 IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. 2020 NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 STORY SLAB ON GRADE 1600 SF HOME. EASY ACCESS WITHOUT ANY STEPS. OPEN CONCEPT AT 1ST FLOOR. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AT 2ND FLOOR.

1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6013 West Gunnison Street
6013 West Gunnison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Move in Ready Jefferson Park 2nd Floor unit 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Ceramic Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances W/Private Balcony off Kitchen. 2 full Bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
Portage Park
4738 West Byron Street
4738 West Byron Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2850 sqft
Never lived-in Luxury new construction. ELEGANT and SPACIOUS Bright open floor plan with tall ceilings on each floor. 2 car garage and a private yard. THE LOWER level OFFERS A LARGE, LIGHT-FILLED RECREATION ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, AND STORAGE.
City Guide for Norridge, IL

Norridge is often referred to as the "Island Within A City," because it is surrounded completely on all sides by the major metropolitan hub of Chicago, Illinois. A history book also called Island Within A City was penned by the well regarded author Tom McGowen about this stellar spot.

The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Norridge, IL

Norridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

