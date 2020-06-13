Apartment List
192 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Niles, IL

Finding an apartment in Niles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.

Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 Unit Available
9098 W. Terrace Drive 4L
9098 Terrace Drive, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
672 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 160536 One bedroom condo in Terrace Square condominiums located on the 4th floor. Great location, plenty of closet and storage space, near tollway, tons of nearby shopping. Pool, workout room, club house.

1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook

Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
8731 North National Avenue
8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1519 sqft
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage.

Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,
Verified

18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.

1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL

1 Unit Available
3519 Central Rd Apt 201
3519 Central Road, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
875 sqft
Recently updated large 1 br 1 ba second floor condo in popular GLENVIEW Court subdivision!(GLENVIEW) Rent INCLUDES: heat, cooking gas, water, 24 HOUR fitness center, huge swimming pool, secured bike room, storage room, unlimited parking, lawn care,

1 Unit Available
9619 Bianco Terrace
9619 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Remodeled, clean and ready to be seen!! Wonderfully remodeled condominium with a great location close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants, and the tollway.

Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
6440 West Devon Avenue
6440 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Big 1 bedroom condo on top floor in elevator building rent includes heated attached garage parking. Eat in kitchen with granite breakfast bar. Separate dining room with extra big bedroom with 2 closets and large walk hall closet.

Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.

1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.

1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Verified

$
O'Hare
104 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
City Guide for Niles, IL

If you can’t get to Italy to see the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you can see almost the next best thing: a replica of it in its sister city, Niles, Illinois. The Leaning Tower of Niles was seen in the opening shots of the movie “Wayne’s World” and is a kitschy little attraction in the midst of this northwestern suburb of Chicago.

Niles is a suburb that is on the western edge of Chicago.  The entire Chicago area combines the cosmopolitan excitement of a big city with the small-town charm of the Midwest. Niles, like Chicago, is ethnically diverse and celebrates all of the expressions of the varied cultures that make up the city, especially through restaurants, art and music. Considering that Niles is part of the metro Chicagoland area, which can be pretty expensive, finding a Chicago suburb that is affordable is quite a bonus. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Niles, IL

Finding an apartment in Niles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

