192 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Niles, IL
If you can’t get to Italy to see the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you can see almost the next best thing: a replica of it in its sister city, Niles, Illinois. The Leaning Tower of Niles was seen in the opening shots of the movie “Wayne’s World” and is a kitschy little attraction in the midst of this northwestern suburb of Chicago.
Niles is a suburb that is on the western edge of Chicago. The entire Chicago area combines the cosmopolitan excitement of a big city with the small-town charm of the Midwest. Niles, like Chicago, is ethnically diverse and celebrates all of the expressions of the varied cultures that make up the city, especially through restaurants, art and music. Considering that Niles is part of the metro Chicagoland area, which can be pretty expensive, finding a Chicago suburb that is affordable is quite a bonus. See more
Finding an apartment in Niles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.